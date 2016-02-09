Robert D. Cuthbertson Sr., 81, of St. Marys passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Born Sept. 19, 1934, in Morganton, N.C., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Fannie Moore Cuthbertson.

Mr. Cuthbertson had been a resident of Camden County since 1993. He had 45 years of government service with 23 of these years retiring from the United States Navy, serving his country honorably during the Korean conflict and Vietnam.

He was an avid sports fan, especially college and pro football. He was a member of the Shiloh AME Church of Morganton and loved the Lord. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Wheeler Street Church of God with Bishop Verdell Griffin Jr. and Minister Michael Cuthbertson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Allison Memorial Chapel in St. Marys. Mr. Cuthbertson will be interred at Jacksonville National Cemetery on Feb. 15 with full military honors.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Ann Cuthbertson of St. Marys; four sons, Michael D. Cuthbertson Sr. of St. Marys, Gregory B. Cuthbertson Sr. (Dawn) of St. Marys, Stanley L. Cuthbertson of Kingsland and Robert D. Cuthbertson Jr. (Kathleen) of St. Marys; two daughters, Stacy Cuthbertson and Robin Cuthbertson both of south Florida; five sisters, Lula Corpening, Velva Jenkins, Laura Jean Kincaid, Evelyn Erving and Hazel Fuller (Daniel), all of Morganton; brother, Benjamin Cuthbertson Jr. of Morganton; brother-in-law, Robert Hamilton (Hattie) of Milton, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Joanne Clayton (Richard) of Las Vegas and Bertha Hamilton of Milton; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family.

Allison Memorial Chapel and Funeral Home of St. Marys is in charge of arrangements.