Welton Dwane Carter, 64, of Baxley passed away peacefully at Hospice of Golden Isles, Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, following an extended battle with cancer.

He was born in Hazlehurst and raised in St. Marys. He moved to Baxley after graduating from Camden County High School in 1969 and attending Brunswick Junior College in the early ‘70s.

He was a mechanic at Cothern-Varnadore Chevrolet for 24 years, a volunteer with Appling County EMT/rescue for several years and also worked at various other jobs in the Appling County area.

He was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed farming, fishing and spending time in the Smoky Mountains at Dollywood in Tennessee.

Dwane was the grandson of the late Emmett and Elizabeth Carter and the late David L. and Eula McKinney all of Baxley.

His father was the late Welton "Tim" Carter of Baxley.

He is survived by his mother, Hilda McKinney Carter of Baxley; a sister, Nelda Carter (Edward) Henderson of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Randall Carter and Shelbie of Baxley and McL (Debby) Carter of St. Marys; nephews and nieces, Brandon and Rachael, Emily and Jeff, Brittney (John) and Thomas and Brittany; several aunts; an uncle; and many cousins.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Swain Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Spring Branch Baptist Church with burial following at Carter Cemetery. Mr. Carter will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home in Baxley, www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com.