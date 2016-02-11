Mrs. Imogene “Jean” Clark, 84, of Linda Street in St. Marys passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, at her home surrounded by family.

Mrs. Clark was born on March 6, 1931, in Dodge County to the late Thomas Walker and Beulah Ezell Kirkley Harrell of Rhine.

Mrs. Clark moved to Camden County after getting married in 1952 and worked at Gilman Kraft Bag for a number of years before retiring. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Mrs. Clark’s family was most important to her and she was always showering them with love and spoiling each one. She was lovingly referred to as Queen Jean. She enjoyed spending hours visiting with her dearest friends, always positive and upbeat. She was a phenomenal cook, especially capable in cooking wild game that was tender and tasty. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her children, Zell Thomas, Deborah Shedd and James Lee (Jennifer) Clark all of St. Marys; her brother, Wright (Jerry) Harrell of Rhine; her grandchildren, Amanda (Jack) Richardson of Kingsland, Eric (Carolyn) Thomas of Dupont and Naomi Clark of St. Marys; her great-grandchildren, Trey and Tyler Richardson; step great-grandchildren, Christian Stevens, Chastity Stevens and Cameron Royles; and several nephews and nieces who loved her as their second mother.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Clark joins her husband of 61 years, Sid D. Clark; her siblings, Lillian “Chick” Stanford, Margaret Burnham, Helen Mauldin, Howard Villar Harrell and John Willard “Buster” Harrell; her son-in-law, Carl Shedd; and great-grandson, Sidney Blake Richardson in Heaven.

Calling hours for the Clark family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Westside Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Gentry presiding.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Jim Burnham, Chuck Mauldin, Wright Harrell Jr. George Acker, Billy Hope and Charles Watts. Committal prayer and interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. A reception will follow the service at Westside Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Clark’s honor can be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Clark’s arrangements.