Susan Ann Neely, 83, of Kingsland passed away Feb. 16, 2021, in Portsmouth, Virginia, after a brief illness.

She was born to Harvey and Jennie Fitzgerald. Susan was preceded in death by both parents; her brother, Olen D. Fitzgerald; and her son, Donald D. Clayton.

She is survived by her sons, Kenny (Brenda) Clayton and John Clayton; daughters, Kathy Gipp and Patty (Robbie) Schroder; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please join us for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Marys Church of Christ, 1912 Osborne Road in St. Marys.