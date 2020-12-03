GBI charges two in Kingsland murder

Body

Two Woodbine residents have been arrested on murder charges in the Nov. 3 shooting death of a Kingsland man. They are being held in Camden without bond.

Daniel Berdan Miller, 43, and Ashanti Va’Keisha Hollerman, 17, have both been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Ernest Zachary Ruffell.

Miller has been in the Camden jail since Nov. 4 on other charges related to a probation violation. U.S. Marshals arrested Hollerman on Nov. 18 based on warrants sought by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to a statement from GBI. Hollerman was booked into the Camden jail on Nov. 25.

The Kingsland Police Department opened an investigation in the early hours of Nov. 3 after someone reported hearing gunshots around 12:20 a.m. Officers found Ruffell, who had been shot, in his house on Forest Ridge Drive in Kingsland. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

KPD asked GBI agents to help investigate the case. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service also assisted. The investigation is ongoing, according to the GBI.