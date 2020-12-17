Health district receives first COVID-19 vaccines

-
Coastal Health District Laboratory Director Lisa Harris (left) and Chatham County nurse manager Tammi Brown unpack the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivered to the district this week. The first vaccines will go to health care providers, first responders and people who work or live in long-term care facilities.
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived this week in the Coastal Health District, including Camden County, and frontline workers have begun receiving the vaccine. The district was the first…
