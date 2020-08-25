Residents qualify for council elections

Body

Qualifying for city council elections opened Monday morning and continues through Friday afternoon.

Up for election on the November ballot are council posts 1 and 2 in Kingsland, council posts 4, 5 and 6 in St. Marys and the mayor’s seat in St. Marys. All candidates run at large — there are no districts in either city — and will be selected by a majority vote.

Here’s a look at qualifying through Wednesday afternoon. Updates will be posted to www.tribune-georgian.com through the end of qualifying.

Kingsland Post 1 — James Galloway (incumbent)

Kingsland Post 2 — Farran Fullilove

St. Marys mayor — Jerre Brumbelow and John Morrissey (incumbent)

St. Marys Post 4 — Dave Reilly (incumbent) and Rindy Howell

St. Marys Post 5 — Allen Rassi Jr. (incumbent) and Cody Smith

St. Marys Post 6 — Nathan Floyd, Lisa James and Cheryl Honeycutt

In other election news, longtime military advocate Sheila McNeill has clinched the District 3 state senate seat. After winning the Republican nomination last week, McNeill had been slated to face independent Cedric King in November. King has withdrawn from the race.