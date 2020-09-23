Body

John Kenneth Ashbeck, 54, of Kingsland passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

John was born in Pontiac, Michigan, but made Kingsland his home for the past several years. He worked for Certified Air Contractors Inc. and enjoyed many hobbies. Being on the water was a great joy of his, from fishing to canoeing, you could find him in the great outdoors camping or shooting bows and arrows and loving life. He was an excellent woodworker, could fix just about anything and enjoyed music, karaoke and playing with his granddaughter, Arabella. His greatest passion though was his family. In his eyes, there was nothing comparable to the love he felt for them.

Mr. Ashbeck is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ashbeck of Kingsland; two children, Oliver Ashbeck and Angelia Ashbeck; a granddaughter, Arabella Ashbeck; and a grandchild on the way; his mother, Velma “Val” Fields of Grayling, Michigan; his father, Donald Ashbeck of Roscommon, Michigan; five siblings, Connie Stewart and husband Lindell of Toledo, Ohio, T.J. Garrett and husband Wayne Schott of Brighton, Michigan, Donna St. Germain and husband Gerry of Grayling, Michigan, Herb Ashbeck of Davisburg, Michigan, and Robert Fields. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the Allison Memorial Chapel. The family will be receiving friends beginning at noon at the funeral home.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.