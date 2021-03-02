Body

George Arlen Beaver, 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home in St. Marys.

George was born at the naval hospital in Aiea Heights, Hawaii, to George W. and Pauline Beaver. The family then moved to San Diego, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and NAS Port Lyautey, Morocco, before the family finally settled in Jacksonville. He graduated from Rebault High School in 1965 and moved to St. Marys in 1967 when he went to work at Gilman Paper Company.

While at Gilman, George worked in the lab. He became a licensed general contractor and owned and operated Arlen Plumbing Company. George also co-owned Southeastern Business Trades Assoc., which provides continuing education for plumbing, electric, HVAC and cosmetology trades in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Texas via in-person and online courses. He earned a teaching certificate from the University of Florida’s Center for Training, Research and Education for Environmental Occupations (TREEO) in 1997. For five years, he taught for TREEO as a contractor.

George also served as a subject matter expert for the state utility manager exam in 1995. He held state licenses for master plumber, underground utility manager, wastewater operator, septic tank contractor, SGWCC Level 1-A, I-B and II for persons designing and installing best management practices for land disturbing activity and development. George was passionate about his work and shared his time and knowledge by serving on the planning and historic preservation commissions for the town of St. Marys.

George loved good music and good friends. He loved to read and learn. George was truly a “jack of all trades” and, to his family, a master of them all. He was generous with his time and his love and he will be missed by those who knew him.

George is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nola Beaver; his children, Kelly Beaver, Karen Brooks Preble (Jonathon), Lucas Brooks (Rachel) of St. Marys, and Jennifer Beaver Catron (Brad) of Moneta, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam and John Catron, Lucas Brooks, Katherine, Madelyn, and Carolyn Beaver, and Samuel Preble; and his brother, Calvin Beaver (Nancy) of Jacksonville.

George is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Brenda Hatfield Beaver; and his son, Jason Beaver.

The family wants to extend much appreciation and gratitude to the caring people at GHC Hospice for the sincere care and love shared with George during his final days.

Due to COVID-19, a private celebration of his life was held in his honor in St. Marys and was attended by the immediate family.

Should friends desire, the family recommends a memorial donation to the charity of their choice or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.