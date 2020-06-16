Body

Mr. Henry Ardis Bennett, 93, of St. Marys passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 22nd, 1926, in Screven, Georgia, to the late Essie Mae Stanfield and Walter Rulon Bennett. He graduated from Screven High School in 1944 and served in World War II in the Pacific theater, eventually serving under the U.S. Army Provost Marshal in Tokyo, Japan.

After his honorable discharge from the Army, he obtained his bachelor of pharmacy degree from Southern College of Pharmacy in Atlanta in 1951. He then married Wanda Bennett Highsmith of Screven and they moved to St. Marys, where together they owned and operated Bennett’s Drugs pharmacy for over 40 years.

“Dr. Bennett” was very involved in his church, St. Marys United Methodist Church, holding several offices of leadership over the years. He was also involved in his community as well, even serving once as city councilman for the City of St. Marys. Mr. Ardis had several interests, but his favorite pastimes included playing golf and working in his yard.

Mr. Bennett is survived by his three children, a daughter, Bridget Anne Bennett, and two sons, Richard Walter Bennett and Robert Payne (Kim) Bennett, all of St. Marys; three grandsons, Greg and Brooks Bennett of St. Marys, and Benjamin (Amy) Bennett of St. Augustine, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Mr. Bennett was predeceased by his two brothers, Autwey and Rulon Bennett; his daughter-in-law, Beverly Pittman Bennett; and his loving wife of 68 years, Mrs. Wanda.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Marys United Methodist Church with the Rev. J. Roy White and the Rev. Dr. Derek McAleer officiating. Active pallbearers will be David Peterson, Carol Moore, Michael Green, Dale Hoylman, Jeff Barker and Mike Brandon. Internment will follow the funeral service at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions can be made to St. Marys United Methodist Church (106 E. Conyers St., St. Marys, GA 31558), or to the Screven UMC Cemetery Fund (PO Box 158, Screven, GA 31560).