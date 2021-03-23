Body

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, a faithful servant of God stepped out of the COVID unit at Mayo Clinic and into the loving arms of the Lord Jesus. Sandra Blizzard peaceably made this last step with her loving daughter by her side.

Born Oct. 21, 1953 in Columbus, Georgia, she lived in Alabama until she married her teenage sweetheart on Aug. 20, 1971, and entered a lifetime of ministry and servanthood for the kingdom of God. Sandra helped birth Bethel Apostolic Church in Bethel, Ohio, and ministered there for 14 years as well as served as pastor’s wife and music minister at First United Pentecostal Church in Kingsland for fourteen years until a stroke disabled her. She used her disability to be better and not bitter and expanded her ministry to one of compassion, empathy and encouragement to everyone she met.

Sandra was the composer of Christian children’s songs and authored children’s stories. Her ministry spanned 50 years, her godly example touched countless lives and her loving spirit in spite of disability inspires yet today.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Rev. Neal Blizzard; son Rev. Carl (Theresa) Blizzard; daughter, Jan (Rev. Edward) Flader; her three brothers, W.F., Jerry and Tony Riles; and sister, Tammy Dudley; her granddaughters, Carissa and Caitlynn Blizzard; her grandson, Jeffrey Flader; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the First United Pentecostal Church of Kingsland with Pastor Edward Flader and Rev. Carl Blizzard officiating. All are encouraged to wear face masks and refrain from personal contact. Interment will be at Lawnwood Cemetery in Kingsland. There will be no lunch following due to COVID concerns.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Blizzard’s name to the First United Pentecostal Church of Kingsland, 61 Clarks Bluff Road, Kingsland GA 31548 or by visiting their webpage, www.upcok.com

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Blizzard’s arrangements.