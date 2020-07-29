Body

Sharon Elaine Bond, 62, passed away on July 16, 2020, at her home in St. Marys.

Ms. Bond was born on April 7, 1958 to the late Grady and Lola Tyre.

Her family would like to remember Sharon as a beautiful and loving soul. Her contagious laugh was known and loved by all. She adored her family and was loved back by them more than she could ever have known. She will be loved and missed by anyone who ever had the opportunity to know her.

Ms. Bond is survived by her children, Adam (Alicia) Bond of San Diego, California, Aubrie Bond of Tampa, Florida, and Jeff Bond of Pensacola, Florida; her grandchildren, Lainey Dyches, Evan Dyches and Marlin Bond; and her siblings, Donald Tyre, Mitchell Tyre and Anita Schaul.

Besides her parents, Ms. Bond was also preceded in passing by her beloved husband, Bradley Bond.

A celebration of Ms. Bond’s life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland was entrusted with Ms. Bond’s arrangements.