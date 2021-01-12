Body

Kimball "Kim" Richard Brinson, 78, passed away at Southeast Georgia Health System (Brunswick Campus) on Jan. 9, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 15, from the gravesite at Brazell Cemetery with Pastor Johnny McClarnon officiating. Social distancing will be required. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Soles, Buck Davis, John Smith, Donny Rominger, R.L. Beckham, Perry Howard, Jack Parr, Sherwood Cooke Jr., and Wayne Foskey.

Kim was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Soperton to Tyrus and Lucy Phillips Brinson. He was a graduate of Treutlen County and moved to this area in 1962. Kim worked at Gilman Paper Company as a pipe fitter until he became a foreman in the maintenance department. He worked as a foreman until Gilman was sold to Durango. He continued in management until he retired in 2001. Kim enjoyed working and truly missed working for the Gilman family. He often remarked that he would like to work there until he died.

Kim worked as a jailor for the Camden County Sheriff's Office for a time and also had a job at Walmart in Yulee, Florida, before permanently retiring in 2006. Kim stayed busy with his garden and visiting friends until health issues stopped him. Until a couple of weeks before his death, he would be seen walking around in St. Marys because he fell in love with walking and visiting. He was a devout Christian and a member of Christ's Church Camden.

Survivors include a son, Steve Brinson (Karen); a daughter, Kimberly Brinson-Fox (Evan); a grandson, Cole Brinson; a sister, Montell Truitt of Stuart, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Wendell, Virgil, and Louie; and his ex-wife but great friend, Gloria Smith Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Ravens of Elijah.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.