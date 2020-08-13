Body

Christine Ramsey Bundy (Chrissy) of White Oak passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.

Chrissy was born on Jan. 22, 1960, in Watertown, New York, to Kathleen and Howard Ramsey. She was raised in Copenhagen, New York, but had been a resident of the St. Simons area for many years. Chrissy could light up a room and many will remember her smile, her big blue eyes and her infectious laugh.

She had most recently worked at Evelyn Talman on both St. Simons and Amelia Island where she enjoyed helping customers who appreciated her sense of style. Chrissy had a true passion for life, her family and her four-legged pets, including the many strays who she adopted! There was not a craft she was not willing to try, nor a recipe she was not willing to attempt, some with more success than others.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Bundy; her daughter-in-law, Bree Davis (Tim); grandchildren, Morgan and Jake; two brothers and a sister, Howard John Ramsey, David Ramsey and Rebecca Horeth; her sister-in-law, Susan Thrasher (Lee); and nieces and nephews. Chrissy will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Due to COVID-19, no service is planned at this time. In honor of her memory, a donation can be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Donations can be made online at Hospice of Golden Isles on the homepage “Giving” tab or a charity of your choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.