Edward Reeves Canady (lieutenant colonel, USA, retired), 78, of Woodbine passed away in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was born on July 4, 1942 in Swainsboro, Georgia, to the late Jewell Hall Canady and Master Sgt. Reeves Canady. The family moved to Brunswick in 1944. After graduation from Glynn Academy in 1960, Mr. Canady attended North Georgia College, where, upon his graduation in 1964, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army.

From his first duty station in Fort Carson, Colorado, he was deployed to Vietnam for the first time as an infantry officer with the 5th Battalion of the 7th Cavalry (Garry Owen!) of the 1st Cavalry Division, a unit he remained active with throughout his life. After two tours of duty in Vietnam, extensive specialized training, multiple deployments and assignments around the world, Mr. Canady retired from active duty after 20 years in July 1984.

During his military career, he earned a Master of Education degree and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Georgia State University. He used these degrees, along with his military experience, in his civilian service to the Army, working at Fort Lee, Virginia, from 1985-1989, and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, from 1989-1995.

After retiring from civil service, he moved to Woodbine where he reconnected with his childhood friend, Elinor McElhaney Copeland. He and Elinor enjoyed spending time on the river, renovation projects and traveling to Garry Owen reunions and VFW events. From birth to death, Mr. Canady remained a patriot and some of his proudest moments included performing the swearing in ceremony where his grandson took the oath to defend our nation; participating in the flag retirement ceremonies with his VFW Post 8385; and presenting friend and fellow VFW member Patsey Nuzum with her VFW Georgia Judge Advocate cap.

Mr. Canady is survived by his beloved wife, Elinor Canady; his daughters, Caroline (Gene) Joyner and Suzanne (Eric) Coyle; six grandchildren, Madison Coyle, Chandler McMillan, Spc. Colton McMillan, Aubrey Coyle, Evan Coyle and Lily Coyle; a special cousin, Joenell Murray and special niece, Karen Murray; along with his other several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his special friends, Patsey and Ed Nuzum.

Calling hours for the Canady family will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. Due to safety protocols limiting the number of attendees to immediate family, the burial of Mr. Canady will be held privately in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with full military honors to be rendered.

The family requests any donations to be made in his name to the VFW Post 8385, 150 Camden Woods Parkway, Kingsland, GA 31548. They would also like to send a special thanks to Dr. Stephen Chitty and Carlos Levy.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Canady’s arrangements.