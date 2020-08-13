Body

Betty Gene Thrift Clark, 83, of Waverly died Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness.

Mrs. Clark was born in Uptonville, Georgia, to the late Charlie and Verdie Walden Thrift and made Waverly her home for several years. She worked for the Camden County Department of Family and Children Services before becoming a paraprofessional where she retired from the Camden County Board of Education in 2000. She was a member of the Woodbine Opry, the Woodbine Junior Women’s Club and a member of First Baptist Church of Woodbine.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Hardy Thrift and Keziah Jones Thrift, Calvin Walden and Elizabeth Davis Walden.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Wilson Burford Clark Jr. of Waverly; a daughter, Donna Melinda Clark of Waverly; numerous cousins and other relatives.

A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Homeward Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. The family requested that Dr. A.W. Strickland, Old School Renovation Committee and members of the Woodbine Opry serve as honorary pallbearers and asked them to be at the cemetery by 10:15.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Hospice Care or Old School Renovation Committee.

