Mother Pearl Louise Clay-Mincey, 84, of Kingsland passed away on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UF Shands, downtown Jacksonville, Florida, following a brief illness.

She was born on May 9, 1936, to the late Charlie and Louise Clay in Lake Alfred, Florida. She was the forth of six children. Mother Pearl was educated at Carver High School in Delray Beach, Florida. She gave her life to Christ at the early age of 14 under the leadership of her parents, the late Charlie and Louise Clay in Bell Glade, Florida. The night that Mother Pearl accepted Christ into her life, she immediately received the gift of the Holy Spirit. Many days following, she would speak in tongues and give the interpretation under the anointing of the Holy Spirit.

Mother Pearl was fortunate to be able to receive leadership training under the leadership of Bishop W.W. Matthews in Meridian, Mississippi. Mother Pearl was a faithful member of Miracle Temple Church by Faith under the leadership of Rev. Timothy Smith in Woodbine. She was a woman of great unwavering faith. Whatever the situation that she was faced with, she always believed and would say, “God is what sustained her!” She was caring and loving toward everyone she met. Mother Pearl served on the usher board, she was a choir member, she served as the financial secretary and as the president of the home mission society.

During her earlier years of life, Mother Pearl worked as a dietician at Cook's Academy, TLC Christian Academy, Pines Nursing Home and at Fountainhead Nursing Home. After retirement, Mother Pearl cared for the elderly in her home and raised five male siblings that were not related to her family without any assistance. She trusted God and he provided.

Mother Pearl was preceded in death by her children, Vanessa Mincey, Monica “Renee” Varner, Larry Varner and Greggory Mincey; her brothers, Eddie Lee Clay, General O'Lester Clay and James Floyd Clay; and a daughter in-law, Lydia Varner.

Mother Pearl leaves to cherish her memory: her loving children, Michele Mincey, Sherryl (Rev. Timothy) Smith, Laurie (Darrin) Gatlin, Daniel Varner, Eric Varner, Christopher Varner, Chrispen “Tyrone” (Annette) Mincey, Laverne Mincey and Roxanne (Ronnie) Reid; her sisters, Queen Ester (Jerome) Dunmore and Barbara Ann (Thomas) Haynes as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends who will miss her dearly.

A viewing will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday one hour prior to graveside services,.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Lawnwood Cemetery on Scrubby Bluff Road in Kingsland.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.