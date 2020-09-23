Body

Mr. Benny “Ben” Lamar Cleghorn Jr., 46, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Kingsland.

Mr. Cleghorn was born Oct. 13, 1973, in Jacksonville to Linda Crosby Cleghorn and the late Benny Cleghorn Sr.

Ben graduated from Camden County High School and continued his education at Valdosta State University. He worked in construction and steel erection for the majority of his career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and The University of Georgia, but most importantly he spent the majority of his time being a father to his two sons. His smile and laughter will be missed.

Mr. Cleghorn is survived by his sons, Parker Cleghorn and Logan Cleghorn, both of Jacksonville; his sister, Marla Cleghorn of Athens; and his mother, Linda Crosby Cleghorn of Kingsland.

Mr. Cleghorn was preceded in passing by his father, Benny Lamar Cleghorn Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Cleghorn will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Kingsland United Methodist Church with Brother Paul Dupree presiding. A private entombment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Pallbearers will be Jack Gross Jr., Brian Morrison, Gerry Lee, Scott Henning, Jason Peeples and Wade Dixon. Jeff Cleghorn will be providing music.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Cleghorn’s arrangements.