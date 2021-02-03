Body

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Charles Robert Davis Jr. announces his death. He passed away from a rare form of cancer at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Born Jan. 2, 1968, in Jacksonville, Florida, and raised in St. Marys, he was the first born of Charles R. Davis Sr. and Janice Chance Davis.

Charles graduated high school in Camden County. He received his bachelor degree from the University of Miami and an MBA from the Florida State University. He was a highly respected and accomplished banker of 26 years and used his talents to mentor others so they could shine one day too. Charles met his wife, Michele, during cheerleading practice while on the University of Miami Cheerleading Team. Charles loved hiking the North Carolina trails. He was an avid foodie, tech and gym enthusiast. He loved trying new food, sharing those food experiences with others and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Michele Martin Davis of Houston; Miranda D. Davis of Raleigh, North Carolina; Connor R Davis of San Marcos, Texas; parents, Charles and Janice Davis of St. Marys; brother Darren C. Davis of Jacksonville; sisters, Jennifer Paden (Marc) of Kingsland and E.M. Rebecca Davis of London, United Kingdom; and nephews and a niece.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the generosity and support while Charles battled cancer. Many people, including close friends Dan Mayer and Leh Meriwether and his Uncle Ted Chance traveled great distances to be with him in his final days. The kindness shown by all those who reached out eased his family’s sorrow and brought comfort during their final moments with him.