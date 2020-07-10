Body

Willie C. Dawson was born on April 7, 1958, to the late Mrs. Jessie Mae Harker-Brown in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

He was adopted at birth by Deacon Rufus Dawson and Sister Minnie Mae Dawson, who proceed him in death. He was educated in the Camden County school system where he played football, which was his pride and joy.

At an early age, he joined First African Baptist Church, where he served faithfully on the financial committee, the men's Sunday school class as well as various other committees. Willie was a known Bible scholar.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country for four years before receiving an honorable discharge. He was a person of vast knowledge and loved to share with his family, friends or even strangers. He loved to dine at the finest of restaurants.

Willie departed this life on July 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Linda Harker and Viola Betty Jacobs; and a brother, Melvin Williams.

He leaves to celebrate his memory: his brothers, Lemon and Jimmie Dawson, both of Kingsland, Kalvin (Jamie) Richo of St. Petersburg, Florida, and David (Ruby) Harker of Kissimmee, Florida; his sisters, Lillie L. (Clarence) Drummond of Copperas Cove, Texas, and Mildred McNealy of Jacksonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He loved the fellowship and brotherhood at First African Baptist Church where he will be greatly missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Mallets Cemetery in the Greensville community.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.