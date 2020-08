Body

Inez Doris Delesly, of Kingsland, formerly of Nassau County, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at O’Neal Community Cemetery in Yulee, Florida. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home.

COVID-19 rules still apply.

Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.