Deborah DeVries Farinella, 71, of Kingsland passed away at Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Florida) on Jan. 20, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Debbie was born June 4, 1949, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Kenneth and Helen Lang DeVries. She grew up in New Jersey and then spent many years living in California and New Hampshire before retiring to Kingsland in 2018.

Deb had a love for animals, especially horses. She also had a passion for baking and gardening. She loved nothing more than making desserts for her family, friends and co-workers. When she was not baking, you would find her in one of her many beautiful flower gardens. Debbie cherished her family and especially loved spending time with her granddaughter Elyse, who was the sunshine of her life. They adored one another and shared the love of the color yellow, which Elyse always included when making a drawing for Grandma.

Survivors include her mother, Helen DeVries of Kingsland; her daughter, Jeanine Labonte; son-in-law, Andrew; and granddaughter, Elyse, all of Amherst, New Hampshire; her sister, Denise Stickman of Kingsland; and her brother Ken DeVries and his three children of Spencer, Massachusetts.

Services to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA in her memory.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.