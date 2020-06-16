Body

Richard Bryant “Dick” Fisher Sr., loving husband, father, and grandfather was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 1, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

“Dick” was born at his home on Lower Port Caddo Road in Marshall, Texas, on Jan. 29, 1936, to Will Pope Fisher and Elizabeth Lee Power Fisher. He attended Marshall public schools and graduated from Marshall High School. He continued his education at Kilgore Jr College where he obtained an associate degree. Dick worked as a supervisor for Thiokol, Alcoa and General Cable, from which he retired. He was a lifelong resident of Marshall, Texas, except for a cherished year that he lived in Woodbine working for Thiokol in 1971.

You would often find Dick using his “supervisory skills" on any home projects or outdoor activities including duck hunting, brim fishing, golfing and tending to his many flower gardens and his goldfish pond, which he created in his backyard oasis. He was a teacher at heart and loved to share his wisdom with family, friends and strangers alike. He was proud to be “PapaDick” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dick is proceeded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Fisher; baby sister, Elizabeth Gale Fisher; and brother-in-law, Charles Bright.

Those left to cherish Dick's memory are his wife of 64 years, Linda Bright Fisher; his son whom he adored, Richard Bryant “Rick” Fisher and wife Pam of Marshall; brother, Pope Fisher (Pat) of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Stefanie Spencer (Nate) of Dallas, Ronnie Holland (Mandy), Jason Childs (Heather) and Amanda Myhre, all of Marshall; great-grandchildren, Nola-Kate, Henley, Kingston and Ari Spencer; Ryan Holland; Zoe, Zane, Mackenzie and Zach Childs; Mason and Hannah Myhre; and Blade Lenz.

The family would like to thank the staff of Marshall Home Care and Hospice and the staff of Visiting Angels of Longview for the excellent care they provided.

To observe social distancing, a “come and go” visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Downs Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas, with Rusty Rustenhaven officiating.