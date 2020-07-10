Body

Louis Joseph Giovanniello, 72, of Kingsland died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System of Camden after a sudden illness.

Mr. Giovanniello was born in Manhattan, New York, to the late Joseph and Josephine Perroncino Giovanniello and made Kingsland his home for the past 23 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in St. Marys. He was retired from New York City public schools and was known for his great cooking skills where he specialized in Italian cuisine. He was a huge fan of ’80s music and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Giovanniello is survived by his wife, Lynn Marie Giovanniello of Kingsland; two children, Leeann Giovanniello of Kingsland and Evan Giovanniello of Kingsland; a sister, Phyllis Desanto (husband Anthony) of Staten Island, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. A rosary service was held at 5 p.m. Monday at Allison Memorial Chapel with visitation after until 7 p.m.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.