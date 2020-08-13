Body

Margaret (Marge) Bauerlin Hauer, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 3, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in St. Marys. She was born on Feb. 22, 1923 in Darby, Pennsylvania.

Living in Philadelphia during the Great Depression, she spoke of the kindness of everyone, including her mother cooking eggs for a hobo whenever one appeared at their back door.

In 1939, after graduating from high school at 16, Marge completed a ground breaking course offered by IBM and began her career as a key punch operator for General Electric followed by Gulf Oil- Chevron.

She worked for Chevron as a data processing supervisor for over 30 years and was transferred from Philadelphia to Atlanta where she retired to Fort Pierce, Florida.

Marge was an active member of the United Congregational Church of Christ in Fort Pierce holding many leadership positions and doing anything that was asked of her.

She survived many hurricanes during her years in Fort Pierce and after her home was destroyed, she relocated to Magnolia Manor in St. Marys. She resided there for 12 years and is often remembered for her ready smile.

She enjoyed bird watching and loved to read murder mysteries and poetry. She was a member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Marge is survived by her two children: David Lee Hauer (Mary) of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, and Jeanne Legner of St. Marys; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren: and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her brother, John J. Bauerlin Jr., also of Fort Pierce, predeceased her.

Per her wishes, there will not be a viewing or memorial service.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.