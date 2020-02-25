Body

Linda Sue Jacobs, surrounded by her husband, sister and daughter, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Woodbine after a hard fight with brain cancer at the age of 72.

Linda was born on June 1, 1947, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Walter Lane and Tennessee Noe Lane. She was married on July 10, 1981, to Timothy Wayne Jacobs. They were married for 38 years.

Linda is survived by her spouse, Timothy Jacobs; son, Curtis Jones Jr. of Woodbine; daughter, Tina (Gaypeart) Peralta of Statesville, North Carolina; daughter, Lynissa Jones of Woodbine; brother, Walter (Francis) Lane Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia; brother, James David “JD” of Jacksonville, Florida; sister, Carolyn Brooks of Sugar Grove, Virginia; sister, Jean Smith of Jacksonville; sister, Ninabelle (Wayne) Higgenbotham of Callahan, Florida; sister, Joann Bohannon of Bowman, Georgia; and baby brother, Randy (Ariela) Lane of Elberton, Georgia; grandchildren, Melissa, James, Josh, Timothy, Karissa, Samantha, Robert, Ryan, Savannah, Mariah Lin and Gee; several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Linda is reunited in Heaven with her sister, Catherine Hampton of Bowman; brother, Joseph Robert "Bobby" Lane and wife Janie Faye of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Patricia Lane of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Bobby Smith of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Blaine Brooks of Sugar Grove; and her beloved daughter, Kathryn Stewart from Gulfport, Mississippi.

Linda was a devoted wife, sister, aunt and mother. She loved her family and always looked forward to family reunions and gatherings on the “hill.” She enjoyed shopping with her sister, Nina, and enjoyed dinners with her husband Tim at Texas Roadhouse and Red Lobster. Slow cooked pot roast and home-made chicken and noodles were her specialty dishes and was always a welcoming meal after a long road trip to visit.

Linda will always be loved and sorely missed.

A service in her memory will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Dinsmore Baptist Church at 10500 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville, Florida. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mrs. Jacobs’ arrangements.