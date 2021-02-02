Body

Barrett Taylor King, born in Decatur, Georgia, on July 1, 1947, died surrounded by the love of his family on Jan. 17, 2021.

Barrett, a graduate of the University of Georgia, served in the U.S. Army infantry for over 30 years active duty and reserves retiring as a colonel. After active duty, he worked as a journalist for the Atlanta Constitution, then for the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce helping with the 1996 Summer Olympics. He moved from Conyers to St. Marys as county administrator and eventually retired as deputy director of the City of Jacksonville Library System.

But retire, he did not! He tapped his love for community theater and acted in dozens of plays as Big Daddy, Mr. Sawyer, Boo and more. He loved folk music and playing his guitar and ukulele. He treasured being outdoors, kayaking, birdwatching and volunteering to support conservation efforts. A voracious reader of history and science, he dug deep for the truth and championed social justice, sharing his love for a more just, kind and sustainable world.

Barrett (Dad) is loved by his wife, Elizabeth of St. Marys, and his children Lisa (Drew) Hawkes, Barrett (Nancy) King Jr., Sarah (Chris) Mallory, Michael King, Denise Nadeau, and his six grandbabies, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Barrett was preceded in death by his father, Charles Chester King Jr.; his mother, Sally Lambe King; and his sister, Sally King Pitts.

Consider honoring our Dad with a donation to the National Audubon Society, your community theater or the Southern Poverty Law Center. Remember our Dad for his puns and dad jokes, loud cheerful hellos, lots of petting of dogs and big bear hugs with pats on the back. We love you, Dad. The family will gather this summer to celebrate your life.