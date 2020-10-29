Body

Justin Allan Morgan, 34, of Woodbine died Monday morning, Oct. 26, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Florida, after a brief illness.

Mr. Morgan was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Russell Morgan Jr. and Lisa Marie Moore Morgan and made Camden County his home for most of his life. He was a graduate of the Camden County High School Class of 2004 and was a contractor with J.C. Morgan Construction. He was a good friend to many people and a big tender-hearted teddy bear. An avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, he loved to hunt and fish, spending lots of time enjoying his passion for the outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Russell Sr. and Ernestine Morgan.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Ashley Morgan of Woodbine; two children, Jayce Morgan and Kallen Morgan; his mother, Lisa Morgan of Kingsland; his father, Russell Morgan Jr. of Folkston; maternal grandparents, Jack and Delores Moore of Hilliard; a brother, Cody Morgan of Kingsland; a brother-in-law, Joey Daniels (wife Jade) of Folkston; and numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in the Allison Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery in Folkston. The family will receive friends beginning at noon at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Billy Bumgarner, Nick Todd, John Brazell, Ryan Morgan, Jeremy Burcham, John Johnson, Chris Tyler and Michael Todd. Rev. Keith Lloyd will officiate the service.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.