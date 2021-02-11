Body

Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, passed away at UF Health Shands in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 4, 2021.

He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coming from Gig Harbor, Washington, he has resided in Kingsland since 2018. He was employed with the U.S. Navy as a radioman.

Cody is survived by his wife, Mallory Myers, and their son, Asher Beckett Myers; his parents, Donald Myers and Cynthia Myers; one brother, Shane Beck; and two sisters, Amber Mattson and Loghan Myers.

Cody loved life and his family. He never met a stranger and loved everyone he came in contact with. He was a devoted Seattle sports fan.

No services will be held at this time.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.