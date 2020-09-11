Body

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death; nor sorrow, crying; There shall be no more pain; for the former things are passed away. — Revelations 21:4

Earl Jerome Nightingale was born April 27, 1953, in Kingsland to the late Oliver and Margaret Nightingale. Throughout his life, he was affectionally known as “Pluck.” At an early age, Earl became a member of the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, which he and his family attended church and Sunday school every Sunday.

Earl was educated in the Camden County school system. He attended Ralph Johnson Bunche High School from 1967-1970. The school transferred to Camden County High School in 1970. He graduated from Camden County High School in 1972. He played football, basketball and track at Camden County High. He was a former football player and received a football scholarship to Alabama A&M University at Huntsville, Alabama. He also enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1977, where he served in Korea and Japan for 13 years. He was employed at Cumberland Trucking for 25 years. He also worked at Shoney’s and St. Marys Seafood.

He owned and operated P.C. Barbeque in Kingsland until his health began to fail. He was a recreational coach for the “Little Wildcats.”

He joined Refreshing Oasis Church in 2012 under the leadership of Dr. Mack De’Von Knight. He served in the deacons’ ministry and many other capacities. He was affectionally called Daddy Earl by his church family. He served faithfully until his health failed.

The footprints of his life will be remembered by his loving family: a loving and devoted companion, Felecia Small of 40-plus years; two daughters, Takeisha Green and Yolanda Baggs of Kingsland; one son, Damien Drummond (Shanika Mack); one adopted son, Earl Allen Jr.; seven grandchildren, Rashard Jones, Ge’Niya Copps, Mechelle Marsh, Shemar Marsh Sr., Jasmine Henderson, Jamie Henderson Jr. and Leonard Mack; nine great-grandchildren, Shar’daya Jones, Ty’daziah Jones, Messiah Elmore, Jayden Frazier, Jayda Frazier, Keziah Jones, Shemar Marsh Jr., Davion Marsh and Ky’mani Henderson; a special daughter, Chloe Baker; 10 sisters, Loretta Williams of Kinlaw, Martha Nightingale, Atheel (Nathiel) Austin of Kingsland, Dollie Mack of Kinlaw, Henrietta (Edward) Fracis of Kingsland, Valeria Nightingale of Kingsland, Florence Nightingale of Darien, Brenda (Ricky) Jenkins, Linda Atwaters of Kingsland and Drucilla Nightingale; five brothers, Bishop Terry (Alice) Mack of Woodbine, Julius Cecil Nightingale of Kingsland, Timothy (Angela) Nightingale of Jacksonville, Florida, Cornelius (Robin) Taylor and Robert (Ashley) Smith; a special family, Amanda Johnson, Minister Kevin (Phyllis) Drummond, Tracy (Kimberly) Drummond, Casey (Edward Sr.) Small and Yolanda Ray; a special devoted aunt, Minster Barbara (Calvin) Weston and Jackie Coleman; two godchildren, Wendell Glover and Justin Griffin; special high school buddies and friends, Joe Howard, Bernard Ellis, Eddie “Cricket” Smith and Brian Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Class of 1972.

His love and dedication to church, family and community will be solely missed.

Services are as follows: Public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at M.D. Knight Mortuary in the Kenny Knight Memorial Chapel, 79 Old Granger Circle in Woodbine.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Kinlaw Cemetery.

M.D. Knight Mortuary is in charge of final arrangements.