Body

Mr. Roy Davis Norton, 90, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home in St. Marys.

Mr. Norton was born on March 15, 1930, in Sterling, Georgia, to the late Henry and Nettie Norton. He moved to Kingsland and went to work at Gilman Paper Company in 1950. He was drafted for the Korean War shortly thereafter and he joined the Marine Corps after they asked for volunteers. In 1951, he was wounded in Korea and was awarded the Purple Heart and sent home. He went back to work at the mill once he returned home.

In 1953, he met Iris Warren of Kingsland. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed 66 wonderful years together. Along the way, they had three children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He became a Mason in 1959 and remained a member for his life. He also joined First Baptist Church of St. Marys in 1959. In 1963, he was worshipful master and also named worthy patron in 1965 in the St. Marys Masonic Lodge. He retired from Gilman Paper Company in 1982 and he and Iris began traveling. They traveled for 20 years and saw 49 states of the United States.

Mr. Norton is survived by his wife, Iris Norton of St. Marys; their children, Gail (Rick) Raulerson, Rita (Jeff) Harrison and Todd (Dawn) Norton, all of St. Marys, and a cousin who was like a daughter, Lynda (David) Dortch of Columbus, Michigan; his brothers, Albert “Gene” (Janis) Norton of Panama City, Florida, Anthony (Yvette) Norton of Jacksonville, Florida, and Joseph (Pat) Norton of Woodbine; his grandchildren, Marci (Jeff) Henry, Chris (Bonnie) Raulerson, Sam (Katie) Norton and Summer (Jordan) McBride; his great-grandchildren, Paisley Norton and Ryan McBride; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Mr. Norton also joins his sister, Ruby Green, in Heaven.

Funeral services for Mr. Norton were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at First Baptist Church of St. Marys with Pastor Sam Quick and Rev. Steven Kegley presiding. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Jeff Harrison, Rick Raulerson, Jeff Henry and David Dortch served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the members of the St. Marys Lodge and Kingsland Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made in his honor to Parkinson’s research, Visiting Angels or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland was entrusted with Mr. Norton’s arrangements.