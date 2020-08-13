Body

Charles Patrick Notter Jr., 87, of St. Marys died Monday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Mr. Notter was born in Chicago to the late Charles Notter Sr. and Frances Petterson Notter and made St. Marys his home for many years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and studied art at Galveston College. He was an avid artist and oil painter, so well known that he did work for two presidents and one first lady, as well as, many well-known individuals. His passion for art led him to design and build his own home in St. Marys, which he used as a gallery for his beautiful paintings. Mr. Notter’s art was so well detailed that every finished product was a one-of-a-kind piece.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Uniavee Hefner Notter.

Mr. Notter is survived by close personal friend, Jennifer Brown (husband Henry) of Woodbine; his dear friends at city hall in St. Marys; and his friends at the St. Marys Fire Department.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Oak Grove Cemetery. The St. Marys Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.