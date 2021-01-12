Body

Angela Kathleen Walker O'Berry, 54, of Woodbine passed away Jan. 7, 2021, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, from the gravesite at Colesburg Cemetery with Rev. Chris Ogden officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the cemetery.

Angie was born July 16, 1966 in Suitland, Maryland, to Tommy and Darlene Willis Walker. She had lived in Camden County for the past 33 years, graduating from Camden County High School. She attended Woodbine Church of God and was a certified nursing assistant at Sears Manor Nursing Home and was well known in the community.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Tommy O'Berry of Woodbine; father, Rev. Tom Walker (Woodbine); children, Todd Carter (Monica) of Waverly, Anthony O'Berry of White Oak and Kaitlyn Deming (Michael) of Woodbine; grandchildren, Wyatt, Theo, Lindsey, Malinda, Joseph and Cade; a brother, Thomas “Skip” Anthony Walker (Elizabeth) of Woodbine.

Angie was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene M. Walker; sisters, Denise Wilson and Shelly Walker; and a nephew, Chadwick Walker.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.