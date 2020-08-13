Body

Billy Joe Pittman Sr., 75, passed away on July 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on March 26, 1945, in Pearson, Georgia, to the late H.C. Pittman and Winnie Arnold Pittman.

Billy graduated in 1963 from Atkinson County High School and moved to Jacksonville where he went to work for Brooks Automotive. In 1969, he went to work with JEA and retired in 1998 with 29 years of service. Billy was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved fishing, especially in Islamorada.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy P. Geiger.

Billy is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Susan Johnson Pittman; children, Jody Pittman (Meredith), Wendy Hickman (David), Charlie Stokes (Jaime) and Ricky Daniels (Ragan); grandchildren, Bethany Guffin (Charles), Billy Joe Pittman (Saidi), Brooke Longstreet (Chris), Taylor, Zach, Betsy, Bellamy, Jace, Alex, Elijah, Lila, Anthony, Kaleb, Lola and Dylan Johnson (Taylor); sister, Beulah P. Nettles; brother, Henry Pittman (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is loved by so many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for his many loved ones to gather and celebrate his memory.

Services are entrusted to Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, Fish With A Hero or a charity of your choice.