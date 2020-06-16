Body

John Austin Alexander McClurd Popham, 30, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020, in Savannah. He was born Jan. 16, 1990, in Brunswick. He was a member of Christian Renewal Church in Brunswick.

He is preceded in death by his twin sisters, Anna Grace and Alexa Gabrielle Popham; grandparents, Neil Hamilton, John McClurd Sr. and W.M. Smith; and great-grandparents, Sarah and Archie Buie.

He is survived by his parents, Cory and Michael Hickox, Thomas C. Smith and Shane Popham; a sister, AlyGrace Popham; and grandparents, Jean Smith, Bob and Brenda Popham and Patricia Riggins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Burnt Fort Chapel with Rev. Mark Linton and Rev. Bill Ligon officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.