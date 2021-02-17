Body

Lenora Roberts-Graham, 87, of St. Marys passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Senior Care Center in St. Marys.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1933, to the late Calvin and Lillie Roberts-Graham in Kinlaw. She was educated in the Camden County Training School and was a former employee of St. Marys Elementary School and Thiokol Chemical Plant. Lenora was a dedicated member of Greater Trinity United Methodist Church. Lenora’s hobbies included fishing, crabbing and she loved her plants.

Lenora was preceded in death by both parents, Calvin and Lillie Graham; and her siblings, Louis, Calvin, Ned, Bobby, Graham, Martha and Lillian Graham.

Survivors include her loving children, Lillian (Ronald) Washington, Glenda Graham, Edward Murray, Anthony Graham, Mary Fields, Rubbie (Curtisse) Jack Sr., Bobby Graham and Ricky (Nicole) Graham; her brother, Ernest Jones; her nieces, Brenda Graham and April Harding; her nephews, Craig, Calvin, Bobby Graham Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; loving and caring close friends, Colleen Greening, Charles Floyd, Andrea Baker, Keith Smith and Terry Floyd and other sorrowing family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Oak Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held from noon until the time of service.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc., Jesup.