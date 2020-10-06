Body

Robyn Isabelle Roberts-Wiggins, 69, of St. Marys passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Robyn was born on Dec. 30, 1950, to the late Isadore H. Roberts Sr. and Myrtee Roberts in St. Marys. She was a faithful member of First African Baptist Church in St. Marys where she accepted Christ at an early age. She was a graduate of the Ralph Bunche Class of 1969 and had spent the last 25 years of her employable years working as a civil servant at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in Camden County. After she retired in 2012, she spent all of her time with family and friends, even getting back into knitting and sewing.

Robyn was preceded in death by both parents, Isadore H. and Myrtee Morris Roberts; her husband, Anthony Wiggins; three siblings, Carmella V. Roberts, Marva Stevens Edge and Gerald Roberts; and one grandchild, Shideh A. Aiken.

Left to cherish her memories: her loving children, Troy A. Williams Sr. (Hiromi) of Japan, Tamara A. Bailey (Terrence Sr.) of Texas, Waldron A. Hamilton (Dinita) and Inga A.L. Hamilton-Smith (Sharnesha Smith), both of Georgia; 14 grandchildren, Priest D. Aiken Jr., Troy A. Williams Jr., Timar A. Aiken Sr., Ashlea Williams, Anthony Williams, Talia Hamilton, Eric Gaines Jr., Kai Hamilton, Kyla Hamilton, Asia Williams, Carlos Fuller Jr., Tre’Sean Bailey, Khloe Hamilton and Kerigan Hamilton; five great-grands; five stepchildren, Zelma Jones, Stephen Gray, Pearl Rawlins, Larick Dewberry, Anthony Wiggins Jr. and Serene Aguilar; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. There will not be a repast due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Everyone planning to attend the services will be required to wear the proper PPE to help in the prevention and spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Jesup.