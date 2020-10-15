Body

Herbert “Ray” Samples, 1929-2020, recently passed on Oct. 10, 2020.

He was born at home on July 24, 1929, in Pepper (Flemington), West Virginia, to the late Herbert and Linda (Poling) Samples. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, West Virginia. He worked on the B & O Railroad in WV and retired in safety management from CSX Transportation on Dec. 31, 1988, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ray was mayor of Belington, West Virginia. Under that administration, the Good Samaritan Retirement Home was established. He served in various capacities serving his community in West Virginia including president of the Kiwanis Club and president of the Belington Little League. He served as a volunteer for Learn to Read in Orange Park, Florida.

He came to St. Marys in May to retire and considered it a “retirement utopia.” He enjoyed reading. He was very active on and loved Facebook. He also loved riding his bike an hour every day and visiting with neighbors throughout his bike route in his neighborhood. He absolutely loved football and watching the West Virginia Mountaineers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a brief bout with pneumonia, he passed at his own home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Doris Samples; daughter, Susan Scott; and seven siblings. They include Thelma Crouse, Ruth Crim, James Samples, Karl Samples, Clyde Samples, Jane Rogers and Nancy Samples.

Ray is survived by his children, Lori Wimberly of Garland, Texas, Mark Samples of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, John Samples of Bridgeport, West Virginia, Tim Samples, Wintersville, Ohio and Mary Thompson of St. Marys; as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Belington Fraternal Cemetery in Belington, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you make a donation to your local hospice or just do an act of kindness for someone to help them as Ray was known to do throughout his entire life.