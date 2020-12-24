Body

Herman Fredrick “Freddie” Watson Jr., 79, of Waynesville passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at his residence after a short illness.

Born in Kenansville, North Carolina, his parents were Herman Watson Sr. and Edna Earl Melvin Kennison. He is also proceeded in death by a daughter, Rohdonda Gwen Watson Langford; a sister, Betty Ann Gooding; and two brothers, David Earl Watson and Billy Ray Watson.

Freddie was a truck driver for many years, worked at Gilman Paper Co. for 10 years and Mulch Manufacturing for 20 years. He loved listening to his gospel music, riding his dog Buddy on his wheelchair, fishing and picking on and at anyone. He was also a member of Rehoboth Christian Fellowship Church of Folkston.

Survivors include his dog, Buddy; four daughters, Evelyn Jean Watson Hickox (Rusty) of Waynesville, Sherry Ann Watson Sutherland (Randy) of Yulee, Florida, Donna Kay Watson Pierce (Doodle) of Folkston and Bonnie Lynn Watson Knox (Joe) of Nahunta; a son, Dustin Brown (Gwen) of Folkston; 13 grandchildren, Brian Curry, Devin Curry, Holly Bell, Brandy Sutherland, Stephanie Raymond, Jennifer Sutherland, Tracy Beard Jr., Derek Beard, Amber McInaray, Chris Eakes, Jennifer Langford, Tyler Langford and Gabe Brown; 29 great-grandchildren; the mother of his girls and special lady, Dorothy Jean Watson Morton of Nahunta; a sister-in-law, Mona Jean Watson of Williamston, North Carolina; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Family will be holding a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Rehoboth Christian Fellowship Church in Folkston with Pastor Lisa King officiating.

Due to the COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing and face masks are highly recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the services the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

