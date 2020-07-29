Body

John Wesner, 69, passed away July 13, 2020, after a long battle with a terminal illness.

Mr. Wesner is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne, and two children, James Shuler (Meredith) and Jennifer Carver (Craig); three loving

grandchildren, Daniel Carver (Hillary), Brady Carver and Maggie Shuler; his great-grandchildren, Colson and Lucas Carver; and sister, Diane Boquist (Walt).

John is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

A private service was held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, July 22, 2020, with full military honors.