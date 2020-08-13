Body

Ms. Janice Marilyn White, 85, of Kingsland passed away on the morning of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ms. White was born on Nov. 29, 1934, in Neptune City, New Jersey, to the late Harry and Vera Matthews.

Ms. White and her late husband, Harold Glenwood White, raised their family in Wall Township, New Jersey, before moving in 1991 to Kingsland to be the owners and operators of the Jacksonville North KOA campground. Her smiling face welcomed countless visitors traveling to and from their vacations in sunny Florida.

Ms. White is survived by her sons, John White and wife Randee of Madison, Tennessee, Kevin White and wife Margaret of Springhill, Florida, and Darrin White and wife Cindy of St. Marys; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Ms. White will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland with Pastor Steven Buchholz presiding. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Ms. White’s arrangements.