Jennifer Lyne Vyska Whitman, 36, of St. Marys died Sunday, June 21, at Southeast Georgia Health System of Brunswick after a brief illness.

Mrs. Whitman was born in Warchester, Massachusetts, to Cindy Vyska and had made St. Marys her home for the past few years.

Mrs. Whitman is survived by her husband, Benjamin James Whitman of St. Marys; her mother, Cindy Vyska of Beaufort, South Carolina; brothers-in-law, Bobby Whitman (wife Ashley) of Waynesville, Georgia, Joshua Whitman (wife Nikki) of Cuba and Phillip Whitman of Beaufort; mother and father-in-law, Debra and James Whitman of Beaufort; nephew, Decklyn Whitman; nieces, Madison and Ryleigh; and numerous other family.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.