Charles Thomas Williams Sr., 66, of St. Marys died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.

Mr. Williams was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late William C. Williams and Norene Williams and made St. Marys his home since 2006. He was the general manager at Cracker Barrel and owner/ operator of the Hot Skillet Café. He loved the Denver Broncos, golf and the University of Kentucky, but most of all, he loved his family and friends.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Catherine Ann Williams of St. Marys; five children, Christina Pauliga, Charles Williams Jr. (Amy), Jeremy Williams, Tabatha Schmidt (Jeremy) and Joey Williams (Amanda); nine grandchildren, Zoey (Nathen), Adyson (CJ), Briley (Aven), Devin, Emma, Matthew, Tyler, Kalik and Presley; his mother, Norene Williams; three siblings, Diane Williams, Charlotte Clark and Mark Williams (wife Sandy); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, at the Williams Family Cemetery in Frenchburg, Kentucky. A memorial service will be held in St. Marys, Georgia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Allison Memorial Chapel to help with funeral costs.

Allison Memorial Chapel and Herald & Stewart Homes for Funerals are in charge of the arrangements.