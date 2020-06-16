Body

Mr. Colvin Mack Wimpey, 81, of Eastman, Georgia, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Cottondale Cemetery with Rev. Chris Dotson and Rev. Lewis Miller officiating.

Mack was born in Offerman, Georgia, and was a 1956 graduate of Patterson High School in Pierce County. After high school, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and worked in the shipyard. In 1958, he moved to St. Marys and went to work at Gilman Paper Company Kraft Bag Division. He worked and lived in St. Marys while advancing to supervisor until transferring with the company to St. Louis for a five-year stint, back to St. Marys and then to Eastman in 1988 where he worked until retiring in 2000. During his career, he worked for over 42 years for the company.

Mack was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church and a former member of the Broken Spur Saddle Club and Kingsland Masonic Lodge. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed camping, fishing, riding horses and yard sales. He was a gentle soul who never complained and always found good things to say about everyone, never meeting a stranger and was a friend to all.

Mack was the son of the late Colvin Wimpey and Pearl Manning Wimpey Blalock Higgins and was preceded in death by his daddy, Joe Blalock, and two sisters, Joyce Blalock and Joan Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Alice Mullis Wimpey of Eastman; two daughters, Pamela Dillard (J.D. Noyes) of Woodbine and Rhonda Dunn (J.C.) of Kingsland; son, Ricky Colvin Wimpey (Kim) of St. Marys; two stepsons, Bert Hayes of Eastman and Paul Hayes (Connie) of Warner Robins; 11 grandchildren, Jason Herring (Jenny), Eric Herring (Brianna), Jennifer Edwards (Heath), David Dunn (Lindsey), Meagan Morrison, Brantley Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Danielle Hayes, Halee Hayes, Chloe Warnock and Colt Warnock; six great-grandchildren, Charlotte Herring, Hannah Herring, Erica Herring, AnnaClaire Edwards, Raelynn Dunn and Boone Hayes; three sisters, Yvonne Douberly (Ralph) and Gail Douberly (Wendell), both of Hortense, and Ann Strickland (Theron) of Blackshear; brother, Stanley Blalock (Caroline) of Blackshear; sister-in-law, Jewell Howell (Tony) of Eastman; two brothers-in-law, Homer Vaughn of Eastman and Jimmy Mullis of Hawkinsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The family may be contacted at the Wimpey residence, 6014 North St. in Eastman.

Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.