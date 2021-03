Subhead A new law enforcement and fire rescue training facility is being built on a 40-acre compound off County Road 108 in Yulee. This comes after five years of planning and acquiring funds to complete phase one of the project.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the law enforcement and fire rescue training facility off County Road 108.

