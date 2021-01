Subhead A proposed 72-home planned unit development could be built in Hilliard. Hilliard Land Use Administrator Janis Fleet outlined the proposal at the town council meeting Jan. 7. The Hilliard Planning and Zoning Board recommends approval of Whisper Ridge with nine conditions. The...

