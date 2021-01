Subhead After looking at castles in Scotland, villas in Italy and monasteries and vineyards in France, Rob and Yvonne Batterton and their son, Flint, decided to move across country from California and settle in Fernandina Beach, where they purchased the historic Fairbanks House

Rob Batterton and his son, Flint, are the new owners of the Fairbanks House, a historic and popular bed and breakfast on South Seventh Street. The two, along with Rob’s wife, Yvonne, came to Fernandina Beach from Redwood City, Calif.

