City OKs 60-day golf course extension

Subhead
Although management of the city-owned Fernandina Beach Golf Club has been discussed for hours at City Commission meetings, City Attorney Tammi Bach pointed out commissioners still have not answered a crucial question: What do they envision for the golf club? For the past 10 years, Indigo Golf,...
Although management of the city-owned Fernandina Beach Golf Club has been discussed for hours at City Commission meetings, City Attorney Tammi Bach pointed out commissioners still have not answered a…