Subhead The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a COVID-19 vaccination plan developed by Nassau County Emergency Management on Wednesday during a special meeting. Commissioners reviewed a 14-page report distributed by Emergency Management Director Greg Foster.

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster speaks to the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners during a special meeting Wednesday.

