Subhead The former president of a Fernandina Beach youth football organization has been arrested and is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the nonprofit that serves hundreds of young athletes. Christopher “C.J.” Crosby, 32, of 95042 Leo Drive in Fernandina Beach, was charged March 2 with...

